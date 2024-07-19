She arrived half an hour later and was in “complete shock” at the state of the dog.

His body was covered with open wounds and dry silt, the end of his tail was missing and he weighed in at 7kg when first checked by vets.

“I gently wrapped my arms around what felt like a pack of shivering bones. The dog was unable to walk so I carried him out back into the HB Wildlife Centre and applied emergency first aid,” Flynn said.

“However, I was truly unsure of how he would react to me. I treat and rehabilitate NZ native bird and common wildlife species so this was a first with a dog in this desperate situation.”

More than 12 months from when he was found, Liv Flynn says "Cyclone Jimmy" has graduated from his training, has his triggers under control, weighs 37kg and has been adopted into his forever home. Photo / Paul Taylor

As she began to take care of him she says a “special bond” formed between them.

“I headed straight to the vets later that morning and they concluded, due to his condition and where he was found, that this was a dog that had survived Cyclone Gabrielle.”

She reached out to SPCA and the Napier City Council dog pound, and Jimmy was kept at the pound while they tried to find out if anyone was looking for him.

“He was diagnosed with severe trauma-related anxiety and flip brain from triggers like the darkness, water and rain. He was not only severely physically hurt he was mentally, emotionally, and psychologically destroyed,” Flynn said.

Jimmy was on the list to be put to sleep once the time allotted to find his owner elapsed but Flynn decided to take him in after thinking back on the bond she felt with him.

She accepted his rehabilitation was going to be a long and difficult road.

She said they got help on the journey from dog trainer Augusta Grayson and PET First Aid and Training.

“Mental health comes in many different forms, we sought to understand him instead of judging his behaviour and sought advice.”

More than 12 months from when he was found, Flynn said Jimmy had graduated from his training, had his triggers under control, weighed 37kg and had been adopted into his forever home with her.

His name comes from Flynn’s grandfather, who was a senior sergeant police officer in Taihape.

“He did a lot of help in the community and brought the community together. I thought with Jimmy [the dog], he helped others and brought the community together through everyone who helped him so I decided to name him after him.”

She said Cyclone Jimmy wanted to give back by raising money for SPCA and Pound Pooches HB to help second-chance dogs like him get training, find forever homes, and raise funds to provide toys and training to companion animals affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiri.

People who wish to support Cyclone Jimmy’s fundraiser can donate to 03-1753-0365236-22 or email CycloneJimmy23@gmail.com.