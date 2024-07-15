In the first week of July, the group was caring for 28 dogs, had another four waiting to come in, and there were six they had to turn away.
They took to Facebook to let the community know they did not have the space, resources or ability to take in any more dogs. They are stretching their current foster base very thin and facing having to close the doors.
Christine said 70% of PPHB’s rehomes are from “community surrenders, where families have to choose to give up their dogs”.
The team believe this is often because those people couldn’t afford to de-sex their dog, ending up with an unplanned litter, which in turn costs even more.
Within the past few years Pound Pooches - Founded by Christine and co-run by Jess Gibb - has expanded quickly and now has over 2600 followers and supporters on Facebook.
Many people have also opened their homes to foster dogs of all ages and sizes in the hope they will find a forever home.
PPHB works with the Napier Pound to take the dogs into their care and offers services to people in the community who find strays or cannot care for their dogs.
The group pays for rescue dogs’ impound fees, microchipping and council registration. While under PPHB care, dogs receive the vet care they need and are placed into foster care until a forever home is found.
Since June of 2023 Christine and Jess have saved 97 dogs from across the community and the Napier pound system.
Christine said PPHB “don’t have a shelter or a centre where we can take in the dogs, so we rely solely on our foster homes to house them”.
The group’s capacity depends not only on how many fosterers are available but also the cost of caring for these dogs and on the bank balance after vet bills, food, supplies and any other expenses.
“As we are only a two-person team, the workload needs to be manageable. We are both doing this voluntarily along with our daily lives,” Christine said.
Christine and Jess co-ordinate intakes, fosters and adoptions, manage social media, co-ordinate the health and welfare of the dogs and ensure there is enough love to share around them all.
“So, more dogs, means that our time is stretched thin. We don’t want to compromise the dogs in our care, so we need to be mindful of how many we can take on board,” Christine said.
