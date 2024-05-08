Brookfields Bridge in Hawkes Bay collapsed into rising floodwater on Tuesday morning. Video / Cathleen Adams

A question mark hangs over whether a long-standing bridge between Napier and Hastings will be replaced.

Damaged sections of the single-lane Brookfields Bridge at Meeanee - which was destroyed in the cyclone - have been removed from the Tutaekuri River during the past two weeks.

That removal work will continue for another week, while the feasibility of a replacement is considered.

It is not part of Hastings District Council’s current work programme for replacing a long list of bridges and culverts damaged or destroyed in the cyclone.

“Investigation works into the feasibility of a replacement bridge at Brookfields are ongoing,” an HDC statement read.

Brookfields Bridge is one of 13 bridges and five large culverts destroyed by the cyclone in the wider Hastings district, and is one of three broken bridge structures currently being cleared.

Work being undertaken to clear the remains of the Brookfields Bridge at Meeanee. Photo / HDC

The others are the Mangatutu and Whanawhana Bridges, both of which have had temporary bailey bridge replacements.

The permanent rebuild of the Mangatutu Bridge is currently programmed for 2026/27 and the Whanawhana Bridge in 2028/29.

There is no temporary bridge on Brookfields Rd.

The current state of Brookfields Bridge. Photo / Paul Taylor

Weight restriction upped at Dartmoor

Remedial works on the Dartmoor temporary bridge have now been completed and the weight restriction increased to a maximum of 40 tonnes, with a speed restriction of 10km/h, HDC has confirmed.

Only one heavy commercial vehicle (large truck) is permitted on that temporary bridge at a time.

A truck crossing Dartmoor's temporary bridge. Photo / Warren Buckland

Dartmoor temporary bridge is about 30 minutes’ drive west of Napier and services that rural community.

It was closed briefly in February after a large truck crossed it and caused some damage, but it was re-opened to traffic up to 3.5 tonnes within a day, after an engineering assessment found it was safe.

You can check weight restrictions for temporary bridges on council websites.