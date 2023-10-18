Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: The emergency resilience pods that aided Wairoa in hour of need

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
The team from EPOD (from left): Lizzie McPhail, Guy McPhail and Jon Viljoen. They hope to see their containers used by community resilience hubs. Photo / Warren Buckland

The team from EPOD (from left): Lizzie McPhail, Guy McPhail and Jon Viljoen. They hope to see their containers used by community resilience hubs. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rangi Manuel insists “it was just luck, really”.

All the same, the general manager of Te Whare Maire O Tapuwae installed the last of 21 emergency resilience container pods across Wairoa two days before Cyclone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today