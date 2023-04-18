Slip damage to Coast Road through the Marainanga Gorge. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Work is about to begin on a road that has been closed since Cyclone Gabrielle, but Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis warns it’s only a temporary measure.

Coast Rd, through Marainanga Gorge, was closed after the heavy rain caused several slips and dropouts, and many Ākitio residents voiced concerns that their access was going to be cut off.

Collis said there had been some geotechnical work done, and the engineers and the team had come up with a planned set of works.

She said a local contractor who was very familiar with the area had also been engaged to carry out the work.

The plan was to put in a single lane that would be capable of taking a stock truck through.

However, Collis said it would only be a temporary measure.

“We don’t know if we’ve got funding or possible fixes that may be made permanent.”

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis: "I cannot with confidence say we’ll be able to find a permanent one yet." Photo / Leanne Warr

The team working on the repairs had seen on-site visits with representatives from Horizons Regional Council as well as local iwi, and a blessing was held early on Monday morning.

Collis said the designs were being reviewed for approval, and it was planned to allow a partial retreat and partial lowering of the road to gain temporary access.

She said it was meeting a desperate need - for people to be able to get stock in and out.

“This will be great news for the community. We’re all very hopeful it’s a success to alleviate the stress that is there.

“I think the team has done an incredible job to find a temporary solution to the Marainanga Gorge. That’s to be celebrated.”

A blessing was also carried out last week at Rakaiatai Rd near Ormondville.

A bridge allowing vehicle access to residents at the end of the road was washed away during the cyclone on February 14 and residents were forced to find other means of getting across the river, including using a dinghy.

The council planned to construct a temporary footbridge on the site which would span 25 metres over the Manawatū River.

The council was looking at options for a permanent fix.