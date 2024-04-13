Fierce storm moves up the country, former NFL star OJ Simpson dies aged 76 and the burden of excessive drinking on our EDs revealed. Video / NZ Herald/ Getty / AP

Hawke’s Bay deer hunters could be in for a boon in coming years because of an unusual deer mating season that introduced some “pretty useful genetics” into the wild population.

The roar is well underway this year, but rewind back to 2023 and things were a massive challenge for everyone involved in anything to do with deer, be it hunting or farming, thanks to the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fences were washed away and deer farmers across the region faced huge losses with many of their prized breeding hinds and stags escaping through boundary breaches caused by slips and washouts.

Stags are prized for their impressive antlers. Photo / NZ Hunter

Evan Potter, chair of the Hawke’s Bay Deer Farmers Association, said the cyclone couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“I know of a deer farmer that lost 60 [stags] and got 20 back.”

The Central Hawke’s Bay farmer said he’d noticed increased problems this season with wild or escaped stags hanging around farms destroying fences and disrupting the mating of farmed animals.

He said in the aftermath of the cyclone, escaped farm animals would have had a chance to breed with the wild deer population, which eventually would have unintentional benefits for hunters.

“There will have definitely have been an introduction of pretty useful genetics right across the wild population throughout Hawke’s Bay.”

Potter said the benefits for hunters could potentially be seen in three to four years.

“You will see some impressive spikers, and maybe a better-looking 2-year-old, but if you are looking for a trophy head you have to be looking for a mature stag.”

In the meantime, hunters needed to be aware of deer with tags, whether that be on private or public land, and shooting an animal with a tag was “effectively rustling”.

“Deer are not cheap animals, and it would be nice if some people thought about it before they pulled the trigger.”

Phil Janssen is the owner and helicopter operator of Helihunt ‘n’ Fish Taupō. He offers hunters the opportunity to fly into Whirinaki Forest and the Kaweka Ranges.

He said the roar was usually the busiest month of the year and in previous years had clients join him for two or three trips.

He noted that business this year was quieter than normal, and said he blamed the hard economic times.

NZ Hunter Adventures host and producer with top hunting tips

Full-time hunter and host of the NZ Hunter Adventures television show Willie Duley had tips for hunters across Hawke’s Bay who had the additional challenge of distinguishing between farmed and wild deer.

“Go in with a clear goal of what you want to shoot.”

Willie Duley said hunting is a passion and a way of life. Photo / NZ Hunter

He suggested that rather than just wanting to shoot a stag, refine the goal: “It might be I want to shoot an eight-point stag, or I want to shoot a mature stag.

“By doing that, when an animal comes up you take the time to access it and go through the process - rather than getting a bit of ‘buck fever’.”

He said the roar or mating season offered hunters an easier opportunity to witness stags in the wild.

“When stags are vocal and chasing around the hinds, they can be a little less cautious ... they are loud and powerful and come crashing in.”

Duley said hunters needed to remain vigilant, always identify the target, and keep themselves and others safe when in the bush.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.