Ernie Christison (pictured in 2016) has been in contracting for more than 40 years.

It’s fair to say that Ernie Christison is a man of action.

After more than 40 years in the business, the Dannevirke contractor is still one of those people who likes to just get on with the job.

That work ethic has stood him in good stead, especially with Hawke’s Bay councils dealing with the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

It was just a few days after the cyclone when Ernie went with Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua to Tangoio to help the local whānau with the clean-up.

“It was a massive job, the initial response,” he says.

He’d been there just a few days when he was told he couldn’t go home.

“You’re a problem solver,” he was told.

It's been a massive job, according to Ernie.

Ernie had talked to the council engineer about what was needed to clear the drain out and get the whole valley to drain properly.

Following that conversation, Hastings council put in a good word for Ernie with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and once the silt recovery money came through, they kept him on.

“It’s certainly opened up a huge opportunity,” he says.

About 6.5km of river has been cleaned out.

Since the end of February, Ernie has been working there almost the whole time, with the exception of about four weeks.

“We’ve done hundreds and hundreds of hours.”

There are just two diggers, one a long-reach machine which Ernie says the regional council wants to keep up there.

He and worker Boo Phillips have focused on one river, and so far they’ve cleaned out about 6.5km of it.

Ernie estimates there is at least two years of work between the river and the roads.

“It’s been a huge job to be involved with, and a privilege in a lot of ways.”

It’s not the first time Ernie’s encountered this kind of flood damage.

“I’ve done flood damage for the Tararua District Council since 1992.”

After the floods in 2004, Ernie spent two and a half years out at Pongaroa, fixing all the roads out there.

This time around, Ernie’s been able to talk to engineers via the Government taskforce, who have listened and understood his knowledge of the area.

One thing Ernie has enjoyed is that he’s been left alone to get on with the job.

He’s also been very well treated by the locals, especially the iwi who have supplied accommodation.

Local landowners have also been pleased with his efforts, especially when Ernie has been able to solve a problem of flooding in a housing development that had been plaguing the area for the last five years.

“They just can’t believe that we’ve been able to fix the problem that they’ve been waiting three years for.”

Ernie is full of praise for the engineers he’s been working with.

“There was no bull.”

He adds he feels appreciated by the councils and the iwi.

“They’ve just about adopted us and called us locals.”