Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone displaced fear ‘falling through the cracks’ with limited housing support

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Rebecca Marshall and daughter Alex, 8, at their flood-damaged home in Pakowhai. They will soon need to look for new temporary accommodation again. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rebecca Marshall and daughter Alex, 8, at their flood-damaged home in Pakowhai. They will soon need to look for new temporary accommodation again. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Pakowhai woman unable to move home due to Cyclone Gabrielle’s damage fears people like her are “falling through the cracks” for support because they’ve chosen to move to private rentals.

Rebecca Marshall and her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today