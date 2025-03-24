Hawke's Bay Airport is on the fringe of Napier and saw over 650,000 passengers come through the terminal last year. Photo / Warren Buckland
A milestone has been reached for the 50% sale of Hawke’s Bay Airport, with a price agreed between the Crown and Mana Ahuriri Trust.
While the sale is not yet finalised, the process is “well advanced” with a price negotiated and Mana Ahuriri undergoing its due diligence.
Last year, Mana Ahuriri Trust (MAT) issued a notice of interest to acquire the Crown’s 50% shares in the airport, which was an option available to the trust in its Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) settlement.
That started the negotiation process to purchase the Crown’s shares.
If the sale is finalised, Mana Ahuriri Trust will become the largest shareholder of the airport, located on the fringe of Napier.
That Treaty settlement, which underwent some later amendments, included an option to purchase the Crown’s shares in the airport.
MAT represents a collection of seven hapū based around the Napier area.
Mana Ahuriri Trust general manager Parris Greening said the process was “well advanced after negotiating an agreed price”.
“It is a transaction that will benefit our whānau, community and region with it being a key regional infrastructure asset,” he said.
“The significance of this is that the Crown acknowledges its breaches of Te Tiriti with our hapū, through the settlement, and is a deferred settlement property opportunity for Mana Ahuriri to purchase.”
He said the airport sat on what was once Te Whanganui ā Orotū (the Ahuriri estuary) which was “the Crown jewel of our settlement”.
He said the trust did not have any current plans to approach Napier or Hastings councils about purchasing their shares.
“But it will be something to look into. Right now we have a small quantum to realise several large purchases within a finite time period.”
State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown said he was looking forward to receiving MAT’s decision on the purchase.
“Mana Ahuriri and shareholding ministers continue to work toward Mana Ahuriri Trust’s purchase of the Crown’s shares in Hawke’s Bay Airport, as was provided by the Crown’s deed of settlement with Mana Ahuriri,” he said.
“I look forward to receiving confirmation of Mana Ahuriri Trust’s decision once its due diligence is completed, which the trust has told me is well advanced.”
The Ahuriri Hapū Deed of Settlement also included a Crown apology for historic Treaty breaches, $19.5 million and a small number of properties.
Last year, Mana Ahuriri Trust stated Te Whanganui ā Orotū had historically been a vital resource for the hapū of Ahuriri, and the trust was “actively focusing on uplifting and restoring the health of the estuary”.
Hawke’s Bay Airport was opened in 1964 and celebrated 60 years last year.
If the sale is finalised, MAT will own half of Hawke’s Bay Airport Ltd which earns revenue from aeronautical activities, retail and rental leases, car parking facilities, transport operations, advertising, and tenants occupying sites within its business park.
The airport posted net profit after tax of $2.78m in the year to June 2023 (and passenger numbers of 640,000), but the airport posted a net loss after tax of $855,000 in the year to June 2024 (and passenger numbers of 655,000).
The 2024 annual report stated that latest result was due to an income tax bill of over $3m for “the write-back of building depreciation claimed in prior years that is no longer deductible”.
Hawke’s Bay Airport welcomed a new CEO in February, Nick Flack, about a year after the previous CEO departed.
