Crowded House will now play two gigs in Napier in March. Photo / Supplied

Iconic Kiwi band Crowded House has announced a second Napier show on its "To the Island" tour in March.

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, a second and final show at Church Road Winery in Napier has been announced for Sunday, March 7 and a second and final performance at Auckland's Spark Arena on Sunday, March 21.

Tickets to the newly announced shows will go on sale at 1pm Friday, December 4.