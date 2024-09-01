Heretaunga Croquet Club president Colin Hurst with Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst at the official opening of the club’s new clubhouse on Saturday.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says she’s looking forward to the time when she can play a game or two on the magnificent greens at the Heretaunga Croquet Club and enjoy the new clubhouse facilities.

In officially opening the club’s renovated clubhouse in late August, the mayor complimented members on bringing the project to completion.

It is now nine years since the Hastings and Te Mata croquet clubs merged, allowing the development of one of the largest croquet complexes in the country, with nine playing lawns just 3km from the Havelock North village, with Te Mata Peak as a backdrop.

The rebuilding of the clubhouse now provides members with world-class facilities from which to enjoy the game.