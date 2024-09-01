Advertisement
Croquet in Hawke’s Bay: Mayor opens Heretaunga club’s new world-class facilities

Heretaunga Croquet Club president Colin Hurst with Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst at the official opening of the club’s new clubhouse on Saturday.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says she’s looking forward to the time when she can play a game or two on the magnificent greens at the Heretaunga Croquet Club and enjoy the new clubhouse facilities.

In officially opening the club’s renovated clubhouse in late August, the mayor complimented members on bringing the project to completion.

It is now nine years since the Hastings and Te Mata croquet clubs merged, allowing the development of one of the largest croquet complexes in the country, with nine playing lawns just 3km from the Havelock North village, with Te Mata Peak as a backdrop.

The rebuilding of the clubhouse now provides members with world-class facilities from which to enjoy the game.

The new clubhouse at the facility on Napier Road, Havelock North
Club captain Helen Reeves led a dedication of three lawns to past members who contributed a huge amount to the development of the club and sport locally - Anne Parsons, Jim Christie and Don Reyland.

The mayor’s attendance coincided with the opening of the summer croquet season, although Heretaunga members are fortunate to be able to play year-round, unlike players in most parts of the country.

New members are always welcome. Structured play is available five days a week, but members can enjoy the lawns any time they wish.

