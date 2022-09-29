Crashed ute submerged in Hastings stream finally fished out

Hawke's Bay Regional Council, with help from commercial divers and a tow truck, removed a ute from the Raupare Stream. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

A ute submerged in a stream under a Hastings bridge after crashing is now able to see the light of day.

A Hawke's Bay Regional Council team removed the vehicle which had been submerged in Raupare Stream, off Pakowhai Rd in Hastings, for five days.

A post on the council's Facebook page explained the ute had been deemed a pollution risk and was blocking a culvert under Pakowhai Rd which feeds into the Clive River.

"The vehicle had sunk and initially was fully submerged in the flood waters from last week and was wedged in the drain," the post said.

The council team was assisted by commercial divers and a tow truck.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Pakowhai Rd about 12.50am on Saturday, where the vehicle went through the guard rail into Karamu Stream.

"The driver was not injured and has been referred to youth aid."