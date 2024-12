A crash has stopped rush-hour traffic on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash which has stopped rush-hour traffic on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, north of Hastings.

The incident was reported about 4.15pm.

A police spokesperson said the road is blocked and diversions are in place at the Evenden and Links Rd roundabouts.

Motorists are advised to expect delays. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing