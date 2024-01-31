Jarreth Colquhoun (inset) died after jumping from a crane on Wellington's waterfront. Photo / NZME

A man who died during a misadventure jumping from a crane into Wellington Harbour is being mourned in his hometown of Wairoa.

The town’s mayor says the tragedy has affected a lot of people.

Jarreth Colquhoun, 33, died on Friday afternoon after jumping into the harbour on the capital’s waterfront from a floating crane moored there permanently. .

Emergency services recovered his body after he sank and failed to resurface.

It is understood his funeral will be held just outside of Wairoa, where he grew up in northern Hawke’s Bay, in the coming days.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said Colquhoun’s wider family were well-known and respected in the community.

“They are good families and it is just tragic,” he said.

“It’s affected a lot of people in Wairoa because he has those Wairoa connections and we hold on to those pretty tight.”

Little said he had moved out of the area prior to his death, and had also spent time in the Army in the past.

“We have all done something silly in our lives and this one just didn’t work out for him, and it is just tragic for the families and everybody around him,” Little said.

A 20-year-old man died jumping from the same crane after a night out in 2015.

Police are assisting the Coroner with inquiries into Colquhoun’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with Jarreth’s family and friends,” police said in a statement on the weekend.