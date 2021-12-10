Craig Cooper: NZ hit with six giant nicotine patches

NZ is aiming to be smokefree by 2025. Photo / File

NZ is aiming to be smokefree by 2025. Photo / File

I loved smoking.

I found pleasure in the meditative act of rolling and smoking a cigarette.

All the while, tossing a penny in the cancer jar that when full, was likely to kill me.

Except, being the devious addiction that smoking is, I wouldn't contemplate cancer.

I'd relax on the deck, admire the view across the rusty roofs of the commercial area we lived next to, and contemplate painting our wooden cottage, which flaked paint like dry skin.

Not a care about cancer.

But we smokers all have our catalysts for giving up.

The fact it can kill you is always the underlying concern, and my catalyst was health related, but thankfully not cancer.

It was tough. Any smoker will tell you, you aren't just quitting cigarettes.

You change social habits, daily routines, even friends.

As a former tobacco addict, I can see how the Action Plan would have helped me.

Whether or not we can collectively stub out smoking in the next three years is a big goal though.

Are we going to be happy with, say 90 per cent smokefree rates?

Probably not - unlike Covid, tobacco sales can be legislated and eradicated.

But if you've ever contemplated giving up, do it now.

In many ways, beating one of the toughest addictions out there has never been easier.

Because "thwack" - six giant nicotine patches were slapped on New Zealand this week.

The Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan was launched on Thursday.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death - and some of its victims have never put a cigarette in their mouths. Smoking in cars with children is now banned. Photo / File

Within the plan, there's been a lot of media focus around it becoming illegal for anyone aged 14 and under to ever buy tobacco in New Zealand again.

It's a line in the sand, that sets us out on the long path that will one day make it illegal for anyone in New Zealand to buy tobacco.

Far sighted, yes.

Fraught with a few "what the?" challenges, it is as much a political statement of intent as it is a practical measure to eradicate tobacco.

The plan is within one of six, what Labour call "game-changing focus areas", that aim to make NZ smokefree by 2025.

Greater Māori leadership and decision-making is being introduced. As a country, we have finally woken up to the success of the ''by Māori, for Māori'' approach.

There will be more money for health promotion and community activities, including investment to "sign-post" support for people quitting smoking.

There will be more wraparound support with a focus on community diversity - think tailored services for Pacific communities.

And there will be low nicotine products and product design restrictions, fewer shops selling tobacco, a smokefree generation (the 14 and under law) and enforcement of laws within the tobacco and retail sectors.

The action plan recognises that we needed to tweak our approach if we were going to reach our 2025 deadline.

That's just over three years away, that we have to take the entire smoking population of New Zealand through rehab.

It's bloody hard to give up smoking, but never has it been more achievable.