Christmas deadline warning: Hawke's Bay 24,500 parcels a week the region's busy festive season ever

Aston Phillips quickly loading his new NZ Post Ute in the busy depot as he gets ready for a busy day of rural deliveries. Photo / Warren Buckland

Thousands of parcels a day are flowing smoothly, so far, through Hawke's Bay's mail depot, but there's a warning for those trying to send last-minute gifts.

NZ Post's Napier branch handled and then delivered 24,500 parcels from Waipukurau to Gisborne last week, one of its busiest Christmas rushes on record.

With online shopping on the rise this year, courier vans, posties and rural delivery vehicles have been flying in and out of the Taradale Rd depot.

Like all NZ Post depots around the country, the Hawke's Bay branch has had to bring on as many extra capacity staff as possible, just to keep up with the demand.

Service delivery manager of provincial delivery and rural contractors Debra Biczo said the Napier branch was a seven-day operation and would be working right up until Christmas day.

"We don't see the parcel volumes slowing down at all, especially leading up to Christmas day," Biczo said.

Nationwide, NZ Post is delivering about 2.4 million parcels weekly, already breaking the record for the busiest Christmas in NZ Post history.

Aston Phillips is one of six rural delivery contractor delivering online shopping to the wider Hawke's Bay areas over Christmas. Photo / Warren Buckland

NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said because NZ Post was experiencing its busiest Christmas ever it was bringing forward the deadlines for sending presents domestically.

If you are sending a parcel through economy, you need to have it sent by Thursday, December 16, and if you are sending your parcels via courier make sure you get it in by Monday, December 20, if you want it to arrive in time for Christmas.

This will give Kiwis the best chance of having their parcels arrive in time for Christmas, Main said.

Deadlines for sending Christmas presents overseas in time for Christmas have already passed.

"To give parcels the best chance of being with loved ones by the big day, send it now, if you haven't already," Main said.

This is a busy time of year for everyone, and NZ Post is trying to make it as easy as it can be for everyone.

The Napier branch also plays a role in delivering vaccines, and perishable items do take priority.

"We will do our best to ensure parcels are delivered on time and are very proud to bring joy and happiness at Christmas," Biczo said.

"If you do have any questions, you can contact the customer care team on 0800 502502"

"It's been wonderful to see so much patience, kindness and gratitude from Kiwis as our people are out and about delivering for them," Main said.