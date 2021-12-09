Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Christmas deadline warning: Hawke's Bay 24,500 parcels a week the region's busy festive season ever

3 minutes to read
Aston Phillips quickly loading his new NZ Post Ute in the busy depot as he gets ready for a busy day of rural deliveries. Photo / Warren Buckland

Aston Phillips quickly loading his new NZ Post Ute in the busy depot as he gets ready for a busy day of rural deliveries. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Maddisyn Jeffares

Thousands of parcels a day are flowing smoothly, so far, through Hawke's Bay's mail depot, but there's a warning for those trying to send last-minute gifts.

NZ Post's Napier branch handled and then delivered 24,500

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.