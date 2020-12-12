Craggy Range's Christmas packing event: Thousands of Santa sacks ready to go to families in need

Volunteers busy packing Santa sacks at Craggy Range Winery's A Children's Christmas packing event. Photo / Paul Taylor

More than 3000 Santa sacks were packed by more than 200 people in under two hours at Craggy Range Winery's A Children's Christmas packing event on Friday evening.

The huge community effort to fill the sacks with toys and practical gifts for children of all ages means children will have something to open this festive season.

It was the first time that Craggy Range owners Terry Peabody and his wife Mary were able to attend the event and said they were overwhelmed by the support of the community.

"A Children's Christmas has been a great insight for me into the spirit of the Hawke's Bay community," he said.

"The integration across charities, local businesses and community groups like the firefighters and police is truly inspirational."

Due to Covid-19, Terry and his wife have been stationed in New Zealand and living at the winery just outside of Havelock North since February.

Of the 218 attendees, approximately 60 firefighters, 30 police officers and an array of volunteers and the winery's partners helped pack gifts in one of Craggy Range's wine cellars.

Napier MP Stuart Nash and Tukituki MP Anna Lorck were also at the event.

From Monday, December 14, Tomoana Warehousing and Transport will do daily delivery runs covering Wairoa to Waipukurau, dropping off the Santa sacks.

Peabody said the foundation's output has tripled over its three-year existence - now delivering 5000 gift sacks every year to children in need within Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

"This means that we reach nearly every child in Hawke's Bay living in challenging conditions," he added.

Flaxmere Baptist Church chaplain Andrew Reyngoud, who has led the co-ordination of more than 40 local charities involved in the foundation, said the gifts in this year's sacks hold purpose.

"The goal has always been to give these children and their families gifts that assist a social problem," he said.

This year, the gifts also include sleeping bags to help keep kids warm in the winter.

"Many of the kids receiving these sleeping bags live in overcrowded houses or garages with multiple families," he said. "In some cases, they sleep on the floor - something as simple as a sleeping bag provides them with their own sense of place."

Reyngoud said this initiative is bringing a ray of hope to kids and families experiencing hardship.

"One key feature I really like about 'A Children's Christmas' is that the presents are given to the parents - so they can experience the joy of giving the gifts to the children at Christmas."