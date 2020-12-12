Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

Craggy Range's Christmas packing event: Thousands of Santa sacks ready to go to families in need

3 minutes to read

Volunteers busy packing Santa sacks at Craggy Range Winery's A Children's Christmas packing event. Photo / Paul Taylor

By: Louise Gould

More than 3000 Santa sacks were packed by more than 200 people in under two hours at Craggy Range Winery's A Children's Christmas packing event on Friday evening.

The huge community effort to fill the

