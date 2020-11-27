Craggy Range Christmas packing event goes ahead with wine cellars full of gifts for children

Craggy Range marketing manager Venita Simcox preparing for A Children's Christmas initiative packing event. Photo / Paul Taylor

Christmas has come early at Craggy Range, as the winery aims to make Christmas accessible for all Hawke's Bay families for a third year running with a cellar full of presents.

More than 4500 families will receive Santa sacks from A Children's Christmas Foundation - meaning the children will have something to open this festive season.

Craggy Range marketing manager Venita Simcox said more families are in need of a helping hand this Christmas.

"We've seen quite a bit of growth this year with more families needing help due to a tough year," she said.

The winery's foundation was created in response to the alarming trend for child poverty in Hawke's Bay, where an estimated 23 per cent of children live below the poverty line.

Through the support of local businesses and the community, the foundation has so far given more than 7000 Santa sacks to anyone from toddlers to teenagers.

This year's sacks will be filled with a three-season sleeping bag, along with books, balls, trikes, school bags, stationery and other toys for children of all ages.

"Four thousand sleeping bags – that was the focus this year," Simcox said.

"We wanted to be a bit more innovative with the presents, we've tried to give something that is fun for the kids but is helpful to the families as well."

Craggy have consolidated the smaller packing events undertaken the past two years into one super packing day, with 250 people doing Santa's little helpers' work.

"We used to do a bunch of small packing events for community groups or our business we work with to come in and help out," Simcox said.

"This time it's not just 'pack a few sacks and have a glass of wine' - it's two hours of 4000 sacks to pack and that's it."

Former All Black Dan Carter and Napier MP Stuart Nash will be attending the packing event on December 11.

Rugby legend Dan Carter will be back at Craggy Range on December 11 for A Children's Christmas Foundation packing event. Photo / Paul Taylor

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also wants to be involved, but her schedule means she physically can't get to Hawke's Bay, according to Simcox.

After an expansion to the initiative, Wairarapa will also be getting a truck-load of gifts next week.

Simcox said the local community south of Hawke's Bay is keen to become fully immersed in the expanded operation.

"We're going to have our team down there bringing the local wine community together. We've also been working with a local marae and iwi," she said.

"Last year we packed everything here and sent it down ready, but this year they really want to all get involved."

Simcox said they were cautious about approaching local businesses struck hard by Covid-19 – but also didn't want to scale back the operation.

"It's difficult because with charities they rely on people and businesses giving to them to then pass it on.

"We had a lot of messages from the wonderful charities that we work with saying 'are you going to still be doing the charity this year?' and unequivocally yes was the answer."

Craggy Range also cancelled their staff Christmas party - instead staff, friends and family will be coming together on December 6 to help with the mammoth packing task.