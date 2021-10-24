Covid scare possibly increases Tararua Super Saturday vaccination response

Staff pose taking the temperature of Nicole Judd who was in for her second jab on Super Saturday at the Dannevirke Hub.

It was all go on Super Saturday in Tararua with THG staff delighted at the response of locals to the campaign to lift New Zealand's Covid vaccination rate.

On Saturday at The Hub in Dannevirke staff vaccinated 275 patients - 145 of whom were walk-ins seeking their first jab.

It was a similar story in Pahiatua where staff vaccinated about 240 patients, of whom 120 were walk-ins.

Rangitira Croquet Club members after their open day tidy-up.

One staff member said the talk flying around Dannevirke on Saturday about a visitor from Hamilton who had come to party with mates on Thursday and was Covid-positive had probably caused the surge in first-timers, as well as all the publicity in the media.

Dannevirke District Court was closed on Friday morning over what was believed to be a scare related to a traveller from a region with active Covid-19 cases.

Local iwi Rangitane's offices in town were closed and another business was also closed for the day.

Court did not sit on Friday morning but no explanations were given by court staff, and lawyers and media were left waiting outside.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health said they had been informed of concerns that led to the brief closure of the Dannevirke District Court building on Friday but was not aware of any current cases of Covid-19 reported in the Dannevirke area.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said after information received that morning about a potential contact, the court was adjourned as a precaution until noon, when it resumed.

Locals spoken to on Saturday expressed concern at the danger and it is reasonable to assume they took appropriate action.

Meanwhile, there were other events attracting people to town: Premier 1 Cricket at the Domain, the Dannevirke Floral Art Group display FloraNZa in the Rawhiti Lodge, and open days at Activate Gym and the Dannevirke Rangatira Croquet greens.

THG's records tell us that as of this week, of its registered patients the following have had at least their first jab:

Overall: 71 per cent.

Māori: 54 per cent.

Pacific Island: 68 per cent.

Non-Māori: 77 per cent.

It's a long way to 90 per cent. Come on Tararua!