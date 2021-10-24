Dannevirke Spring Festival Garden Ramble set to astonish

With over 40 rhododendrons, as many roses and a tree planted for every family member, Reinline Garden is the 45-year creation of Erin and Neil Connors.

With over 40 rhododendrons, as many roses and a tree planted for every family member, Reinline Garden is the 45-year creation of Erin and Neil Connors.

Advertorial

In 2019, hundreds of visitors, many from Hawke's Bay, toured the Dannevirke Spring Festival Garden Ramble and many went away totally impressed with the way avid gardeners can harvest the bounty of nature to create beautiful gardens.

This year once again, the Garden Ramble is on October 30-31 from 10am to 4pm, with the number of gardens increased to nine, every one of which is a unique creation influenced by the site and the preference of the gardeners.

Illsvilla features beautiful roses, unfortunately not yet in flower, but Kathryn and Hamish have created other corners like this one that charm their visitors.

Careful attention has been given to structure and aspect, and the beautiful spring has brought an abundance of colour from rhododendrons, irises, bluebells, camellias, azaleas and other shrubs.

These are augmented by many pieces of garden architecture, the work of Liz Gunson with her barbed-wire creations, and the Grecian-style statues at Lynne and Ken Mitchell's Te Kiteroa garden.

Four of the gardens are in Dannevirke, a further two are on its outskirts, and the rest are in the country from Smith Rd to Maharahara so they are easy to reach if you plan your route.

Kate's Coffee Cart is on site at Liz and John's Glenheath, 185 Smith Rd, for sustenance, and there are plenty of plants and garden ornaments for sale.

Most gardens have toilets and there is an entry charge of $5 a garden. Look out for the orange balloons on the gate and sign in.