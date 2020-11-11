Covid forces spring Dannevirke High School Ball and it was great

The Year 13s put on a group display that set the tone for the rest of the night.

After two postponements the planned Dannevirke High School winter ball finally came to fruition on Halloween in the spring, in the daylight and in the warmth of daylight-saving sun.

A crowd in excess of 200 parents and friends filled the Dannevirke Town Hall carpark as one by one the couples arrived in all modes of transport starting with the Head Boy Zane Gatchell and partner in a Dannevirke fire truck, followed by the Head Girl Chantelle Monteith and partner in a golden Holden Monaro and then a seemingly endless line of classic and modern cars – Ford Falcons, Chevy Camaros, a Jaguar, a Ford Mustang and a Chevy Impala, not to mention four 4x4s a New Holland TM150 tractor and several big rigs.

The lads and their partners arrive in several side by sides.

They disembarked and walked arm in arm along the white roped trail with a group of Year 10 girl marshals no doubt taking notes of the gorgeous gowns and hairstyles to be ready for their turn in 2021, before entering the Town Hall Ball venue.

Inside giant models of 2020 dominated the stage with garlands of flowers and fairy lights transforming the hall into something magical.

After a welcome by principal Di Carter some groups headed for photographs while others started dinner and the hour passed quickly.

The head students began the dancing with a carefully choreographed routine which deviated a little from the tradition. You had to be there to appreciate it.

Then the Year 13s took to the floor with an enthusiastic and moderately co-ordinated performance that set the tone for the night.

Students thoroughly enjoyed the night after what had been a different type of year.