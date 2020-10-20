Covid-fear: Ship to stay at anchor in Napier for another 7 days

The Ken Rei log ship will remain anchored to serve out its full 14-day quarantine period. Photo File

The Ken Rei logging ship will remain anchored off Napier to serve its full 14-day Covid-19 isolation.

Napier Port

was notified Sunday morning that the bulk hauler had possible Covid-19 exposure.

"In line with our border protection measures, and in discussion with the local Public Health Unit, we anchored the vessel at sea, rather than bringing it in to dock at Napier Port," a port spokesperson said.

The vessel was then kept offshore until "a plan was put in place for testing the crew".

The Ministry of Health's Covid Health Response Team told the port that

"The letter advised that "from a public health perspective the vessel can safely berth at any New Zealand port and load cargo" while following Covid 19 procedures and guidelines.

But the port said

the crew were doing well, had good supplies and that the cargo the ship was to have collected had already left the docks on another ship,

so the best precaution for the crew and the community was to keep the Ken Rei anchored offshore until October 28, which will be 14 days since the vessel was exposed to Covid-19.

The port would deliver supplies as required and continue to "offer any assistance to take medical staff to the vessel to facilitate testing".