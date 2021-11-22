Covid detected in Pahiatua wastewater

Pahiatua residents and visitors to the town are encouraged to get tested if they feel any symptoms, even mild. Photo / NZME

Tests on wastewater in Pahiatua have come up positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson from MidCentral DHB said residents and anyone who had visited the town since November 14 were encouraged to get tested if they had any symptoms, even if they were mild.

Medical Officer of Health Robert Weir said testing would be key to detecting if there was any community transmission in Pahiatua.

A pop-up testing site would be at the Old Hoffman Ford site, 46 Main Street, Pahiatua, from today until Thursday from 9.30am to 3pm.

Samples collected last Monday and Tuesday were positive for Covid but samples collected on Wednesday were not.