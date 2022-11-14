Covid deaths now at 100 in Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay on the first day of the level 4 lockdown in 2020. Successive waves of the Omicron variant has since raised Hawke's Bay's Covid death toll to 100. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay officially hit a total of 100 Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic on Monday.

Ministry of Health data updated on Monday to showed the region had 518 active cases, while 63,639 cases have recovered in total.

There were 520 new Covid cases in the last week.

The first Covid death recorded in Hawke's Bay was on March 17 of this year.

The region hit 50 deaths about three months later, on July 14.

It has been four months since then, indicating that the rate at which people are dying of Covid in Hawke's Bay has decreased slightly.

Daily case numbers reported by the Ministry of Health have decreased from the peaks reached in the middle of the year.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw 56, 44 and 60 new cases recorded.

In comparison, every single day in July, except for one, had over 200 new cases reported.

Ministry of Health data as of Monday showed there are 21554 active cases nationwide as of Monday and a death toll of 2154 for the country.