Daily case numbers in New Zealand have returned to the triple digits today. Video / NZ Herald

One person has been admitted to Hawke's Bay Hospital for treatment of symptoms from Covid-19, and two new Covid cases have been announced for the region.

There are also three new locations of interest - New World, Hastings (January 23, 8.50pm to 9pm), Hawke's Bay Airport (January 24, 5.30am to 6.25am) and McDonald's, Hastings at 626 Heretaunga Street West, Saint Leonards (January 26, noon to 12.30pm).

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone who visited these locations of interest during the specified times to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the date of exposure.

Hawke's Bay DHB's medical officer of health Nick Jones said vaccinations were the best protection against Covid. Photo / Warren Buckland

If symptoms develop, people should get a test and stay at home until they get a negative test result.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said the person in hospital with Covid did not require intensive care and further details would not be released to protect privacy.

The ministry also announced two new Covid cases in the region, bringing the total case tally to 23.

The first case is not part of the previously reported Hastings Delta cluster.

Public health staff have, however, established a link to a previously reported case outside the region.

In addition, the ministry announced a second case, which will be officially reported in its case tally on Saturday.

This case is linked to Soundsplash Festival in Hamilton and is under investigation.

Hawke's Bay DHB's medical officer of health Nick Jones said Public Health was investigating the new cases, and new locations of interest would be added as inquiries continued.

He urged people to continue to check the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page for any new updates.

Jones again reiterated the importance of people getting tested if they had any cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how minor.

"The quicker we identify people and isolate them along with their close contacts the more chance we have of stopping any further spread of the virus."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

January 29

Whitmore Park Napier drive-through 10am-3pm, no appointment necessary

Totara Health Flaxmere drive-through 10am-3pm, no appointment necessary

CHB Health Centre drive-through 11am-1.30pm

January 30

Splash Planet, Hastings drive-through 10am-3pm, no appointment necessary

CHB Health Centre drive-through 11am-1.30pm

To book a test

Hastings Health Centre, call 06 281 2644, 8.30am-5pm, Monday-Saturday to book an appointment.

The Doctors Napier, call 0800 837 819, 9am-5pm daily to book an appointment.

Queen Street Practice Wairoa, for booked appointments call 06 838 8333 daily.

Jones said vaccination was the best protection against Covid and people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised from Covid including the Omicron variant, and help to slow the spread of the virus, he said.

If you're 18 or older and it's been four months since your second vaccine dose, get your booster as soon as you can. Book your booster or find a walk-in vaccination centre at BookMyVaccine.nz