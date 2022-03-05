Covid 19 omicron outbreak: Hawke's Bay has 336 new cases and six people in hospital on Sunday

Hawke's Bay has 336 new cases of Covid 19 and six people in hospital on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Overall daily nationwide case numbers of Covid 19 are decreasing, as the Ministry of Health announced 15,161 new cases nationwide, with 618 hospitalised and 10 in ICU on Sunday.

The Ministry also announced the death of one person with Covid 19 in Auckland Hospital on Sunday.

97.3 per cent of Hawke's Bay's eligible population have had their first vaccine dose, 95.4 per cent have had their second and 72.6 per cent have had their booster shot.

There were 327 new cases of Covid 19 in Hawke's Bay on Saturday.

18,833 new community cases were announced by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also announced the deaths of five people with Covid 19 on Saturday.