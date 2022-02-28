Workers at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre on Grove Rd in Hastings are processing about 400 tests a day. Photo / Paul Taylor

About 18 per cent of Hawke's Bay schools have been impacted by Covid cases in a 10-day period.

The 10-day period, to February 28, involved 42 of the 237 schools in the region.

Between February 27 and 28 in Hawke's Bay/Tairāwhiti 10 primary schools, three intermediate and three secondary schools, and one early learning service notified the Ministry of managing Covid cases.

Under phase three of the Government's Omicron response, schools and early learning centres are no required to report contact tracing information to Ministry of Education, but the Ministry is still notified of new cases.

Cases themselves have to undertake their own investigation to identify close contacts.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of February 28, Hawke's Bay had 694 active cases, and 114 recovered cases.

Hawke's Bay DHB's Covid-19 Senior Responsible Officer Chris McKenna said care in the community was key in Omicron Phase 3 and ensuring individuals and whānau were prepared to isolate at home was crucial.

She said new testing guidelines came into effect at midnight when New Zealand moved into Omicron Phase 3.

"Over the coming days Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) tests will be free for those who fit the criteria at locations where Covid testing is provided, with many locations such as drive-ins already equipped and ready to go.

"Testing staff will determine which test (PCR or RAT) is best for you as it may be clinically appropriate for some people to get a PCR."

McKenna said the locally-led Hawke's Bay Covid Coordination Centre would continue to focus on wraparound supports to those most in need within the community with representatives across councils, MSD, iwi, health, disability and various welfare providers all working together to provide outreach across the rohe.

She said people who tested positive for Covid using a RAT needed to record their result in My Covid Record, as well as advise their employer.

Those not able to access My Covid Record should call 0800-222-478 to register their positive result and receive advice.

"Health and welfare support services and clinical care will focus on those with high needs.

"The Hawke's Bay COVID Coordination Centre has been operational since Christmas and is a multidisciplinary team made up of Health, Welfare, Iwi, Pacific and multi ethnic representatives who are already doing a fantastic job in this space."

McKenna said there were many health supports and tools available within the community and people should be aware of alternative supports during this phase of the pandemic.

"General practices, after-hours health centres, community nurses, Māori Health providers, pharmacies and all other non-government health providers are doing an amazing job constantly adapting and changing to the fluid situation we find ourselves in."