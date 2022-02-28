Covid swab testing at Hastings Health Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

About 18 per cent of Hawke's Bay schools have been impacted by Covid cases over a 10-day period.

The 10-day period, to February 28, involved 42 of the 237 schools in the region.

Between February 27 and 28 in Hawke's Bay/Tairāwhiti 10 primary schools, three intermediate and three secondary schools, and one early learning service notified the ministry that they were managing Covid cases.

Napier Girls' High School had a confirmed Covid case last week, and principal Dawn Ackroyd said the school would have approximately 1 per cent of the school roll isolating either due to being a close contact and/or awaiting a test result.

"We are aware that this will increase as we see the number of cases in our community increase," she said.

"We have really good systems in place to respond to this and to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum."

She said like all schools in the region NGH was following the advice and guidance of the Ministry of Education relating to the red level of the Covid Protection Framework - for example, the wearing of masks, good hygiene and making good use of ventilation.

"Our teaching staff have been busy ensuring that classwork is available for students to work remotely if needed.

"Our students are to be commended for their resilience, and for in doing the right thing with regards to our expectations, eg the wearing of masks and staying home if they are unwell."

Under phase 3 of the Government's Omicron response, schools and early learning centres are not required to report contact tracing information to the Ministry of Education, but the ministry is still notified of new cases.

Workers at the Splash Planet Covid-19 pop-up testing centre on Grove Rd in Hastings are processing about 400 tests a day. Photo / Paul Taylor

Cases have to undertake their own investigation to identify close contacts.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of February 28, Hawke's Bay had 694 active cases, and 114 recovered cases.

Hawke's Bay DHB's Covid-19 Senior Responsible Officer Chris McKenna said care in the community was key in Omicron phase 3 and ensuring individuals and whānau were prepared to isolate at home was crucial.

She said new testing guidelines came into effect at midnight when New Zealand moved into Omicron phase 3.

"Over the coming days rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be free for those who fit the criteria at locations where Covid testing is provided, with many locations such as drive-ins already equipped and ready to go.

"Testing staff will determine which test [PCR or RAT] is best for you as it may be clinically appropriate for some people to get a PCR."

McKenna said the locally-led Hawke's Bay Covid Co-ordination Centre would continue to focus on wraparound supports to those most in need within the community with representatives across councils, MSD, iwi, health, disability and various welfare providers all working together to provide outreach across the rohe.

She said people who tested positive for Covid using a RAT needed to record their result in the My Covid Record app, as well as advise their employer.

Those not able to access My Covid Record should call 0800-222-478 to register their positive result and receive advice.

"Health and welfare support services and clinical care will focus on those with high needs."

On Tuesday Hawke's Bay had a record 168 new cases of Covid, with one person reported to be in hospital.