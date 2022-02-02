Air NZ flights to and from Napier have more rows added as close contacts. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health has reported seven new cases of Covid-19 for the region, taking the region's Covid cases tally to 39.

Of these cases, five are linked to existing cases and, at this stage, the remaining two are yet to be connected to the outbreak with investigations underway.

Rows on an existing flight and a new flight have also been added to Hawke's Bay's contact tracing locations of interest.

Both were published on the Ministry of Health website, and both have rows which are deemed close contacts.

Flight NZ8029 Auckland to Napier, January 27, 5.45pm to 7pm. Passengers on this flight are close contacts if they were seated in rows 7,8,9,10 or 11. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Flight NZ5002 Napier to Auckland, January 26, 6.15am to 7.20am. Passengers on this flight are close contacts if they were seated in rows 6,7,8,9, or 10. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.