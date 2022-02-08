The school is following all MOH protocols including masks. Photo / Warren Buckland

The principal of Te Mata Primary School has not heard of any new Covid cases at her school yet, and is hoping it stays that way, but cautions 'it's early days'.

The Ministry of Health announced no new cases for the region on Wednesday, and Hawke's Bay's Covid active case tally remains at 46.

There are 69 recovered cases in the region.

Te Mata School had four Covid-positive cases, along with 55 children and three staff members who were identified as close contacts on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the principal Patrice O'Connor told Hawke's Bay Today the close contacts had been tested at a pop up at Splash Planet on Tuesday, awaiting results.

"We have had a small number of people ask us why we aren't closing and I wanted to let them know that we are working with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and we've been told the school doesn't need to close because we a small, contained number of cases."

She said as a result of the announcement, and simply as a precautionary measure, there were a "small percentage" of parents with children in Year 4 to 6 students who were studying off-site.

"This group is undertaking digital learning and we sent off the hard packs yesterday."

The numbers did not include those studying off-site because they were close contacts.

"We also have a high percentage of children in the same years wearing masks, and a very small percentage with exemptions."

Te Mata School principal stays optimistic as no new cases revealed in the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said to assure parents and students the school was also extra sanitising, separate breaks, ensuring the ventilation levels in classrooms surpassed standard.

"We commend parents of children that tested positive. They have worked with us every step of the way, and I hope the wider community respects the parents'.

"The school, and the community have been incredibly supportive."

Of the staff who were close contacts two were teachers who are already conducting zoom classrooms and digital learning for students while in isolation.

The third staff member was a senior leader who is staying in contact with staff digitally, and through phone calls and messages.

It is understood the four children who tested positive were close contacts of previously known cases, O'Connor said.

"They were at a birthday party, parents were not aware of the risk, and they tested positive after the party.

"The children attended the birthday party without knowing they were a carrier. They had a family member who had previously tested positive."

With no new cases in the region, and 94 per cent of the region's eligible population (12 and above) fully vaccinated, all DHB's are being encouraged by the Ministry of Health to give booster shots a big push.

The Ministry started a national week of action called 'the big boost', where it's making it as easy as possible to get the booster shot, with pop-up vaccination centres and extended opening hours.

Hawke's Bay DHB said boosters were the best way to fight Omicron and protect yourself and your whānau.

It's critical for everyone who could, to get boosted in February.

If you're 18 plus and had your second vaccination at least three months ago, the DHB encouraged to get the booster asap.

Boosters help slow the spread of the virus, so more of us can stay well. And that helps free up our hospitals for other people who need care.

Book online via www.BookMyVaccine.nz, visiting a walk-in or drive-thru vaccination clinic, or by calling the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 8pm, 7 days a week)