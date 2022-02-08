The fire as emergency services arrive. Photo / Derek Tuaine-Timu

One of Hawke's Bay's premier restaurants has thanked the community for their flood of support and the "incredible work" of firefighters to contain a blaze which left Black Barn Bistro extensively damaged.

Firefighters were called about 9.15pm on Tuesday to the restaurant near Havelock North and six fire trucks attended the blaze.

The fire happened on the same night as the 2021/22 Cuisine Good Food Awards where Black Barn Bistro was a finalist.

Firefighters worked hard to contain the fire inside a section of the 25m by 35m building.

No one was injured and the restaurant had not been open that night.

The damage at the rear of the restaurant building. Photo / Warren Buckland

"There is quite significant damage to the laundry and kitchen area, which is the focus of our investigation," Fire and Emergency NZ's Hawke's Bay district manager Ken Cooper said.

The fire also resulted in extensive smoke damage to other parts of the restaurant.

Cooper said a fire investigator was on scene on Wednesday looking into the cause of the blaze, and findings from that investigation would be released on Thursday when completed.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

The fire at Black Barn near Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cooper said he was very pleased with the work of firefighters who quickly contained the blaze to a section of the building.

Black Barn posted on social media thanking the community for its support.

"We have been overwhelmed by the thoughts, commiserations and generous offers of help and support from our Hawke's Bay community and further afield," the post read.

"Fortunately the premises weren't occupied [at the time of the fire] and there are no personal injuries.

The restaurant was airing out on Wednesday after it suffered extensive smoke damage. Photo / Warren Buckland

"From what we can tell the fire started in office storage areas of the building and quickly spread to the Bistro kitchen.

"The incredible work of the local firefighters meant the fire did not take hold in the Bistro itself and our iconic courtyard, cellar door and kitchen store are all reasonably in tact.

"However, there is significant smoke and water damage everywhere and we will not be open to the public from today.

"We will be closed for several months while we rebuild and repair. The Black Barn Market, retreats and events are all business as usual."

The fire happened on the same night as the nationwide 2021/22 Cuisine Good Food Awards in which Black Barn Bistro had been nominated as a finalist.

The fire at Black Barn on the outskirts of Havelock North, more than half an hour after the alarm was raised. Photo / Warren Buckland

Black Barn Bistro was announced as a hatted restaurant during the awards night - an honour given to the best restaurants across New Zealand with less than 90 restaurants making the list this year.

Black Barn - which also boasts luxury accommodation options and a winery - has won numerous awards including the Supreme Award at the annual Hawke's Bay Tourism Awards in 2018.

Black Barn Bistro, which was opened in 2003, was the only building on the site impacted by the fire.

Valley d'Vine, in Eskdale, owner Greg Miller posted on social media summing up the feeling of many in the industry.

"It's a very sad day in hospo," he posted. "My heart goes out to everyone at Black Barn."

Firefighters from Hastings, Havelock North and Napier contained the fire around 10.35pm on Tuesday, with work continuing into the night on the site.

Police were also on site on Tuesday night to provide traffic control. A cordon was in place on Te Mata Rd, at the entrance to Black Barn Rd.