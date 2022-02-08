Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Te Mata School principal hopeful after no new cases

4 minutes to read
Te Mata School principal Patrice O'Connor is staying optimistic as no new cases have been revealed in the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

Te Mata School principal Patrice O'Connor is staying optimistic as no new cases have been revealed in the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

The principal of Te Mata School says there are no new Covid cases at her school yet, but cautions "it's early days".

The Ministry of Health announced no new cases for the region on Wednesday,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.