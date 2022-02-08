Te Mata School principal Patrice O'Connor is staying optimistic as no new cases have been revealed in the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

The principal of Te Mata School says there are no new Covid cases at her school yet, but cautions "it's early days".

The Ministry of Health announced no new cases for the region on Wednesday, and Hawke's Bay's Covid active case tally remains at 46.

There are 69 recovered cases in the region.

Te Mata School had four Covid-positive cases, and 55 children and three staff members were identified as close contacts on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, principal Patrice O'Connor told Hawke's Bay Today the close contacts had been tested at a pop-up at Splash Planet on Tuesday, and were awaiting results.

"We have had a small number of people ask us why we aren't closing and I wanted to let them know that we are working with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and we've been told the school doesn't need to close because we a small, contained number of cases."

She said as a result of the announcement, and simply as a precautionary measure, there were a "small percentage" of parents with children in Year 4 to 6 students who were studying off-site.

"This group is undertaking digital learning and we sent off the hard packs yesterday."

The numbers did not include those studying off-site because they were close contacts.

"We also have a high percentage of children in the same years wearing masks, and a very small percentage with exemptions."

She said to assure parents and students, the school was also extra sanitising, having separate breaks, and ensuring ventilation levels in classrooms surpassed the standard.

"We commend parents of children that tested positive. They have worked with us every step of the way, and I hope the wider community respects the parents.

"The school, and the community have been incredibly supportive."

Of the staff who were close contacts, two were teachers who were already conducting zoom classrooms and digital learning for students while in isolation.

The third staff member was a senior leader who was staying in contact with staff digitally, and through phone calls and messages.

It is understood the four children who tested positive were close contacts of previously known cases, O'Connor said.

"They were at a birthday party, parents were not aware of the risk, and they tested positive after the party.

"The children attended the birthday party without knowing they were a carrier. They had a family member who had previously tested positive."

Colwyn House rest home in Hastings is once again open to visitors, following a positive case of Covid on January 30. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Colwyn House Lifecare rest home staff member who tested positive for Covid on January 30 remains in isolation.

Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow said there had "thankfully" been no further transmission of Covid within the rest home and it was given the "all clear".

"There is a lot of good infection control, as well as a lot of luck involved. The staff member is obviously not working and she will need public health clearance before she returns," Barlow said.

"There are now visitors allowed back into the rest home much to the relief of families, but within visiting hours.

"Omicron is a continuing cause of concern and we are going to do the best we can to prevent its spread."

With no new cases in the region, and 94 per cent of the region's eligible population (12 and above) fully vaccinated, all DHB's are being encouraged by the Ministry of Health to give booster shots a big push.

The ministry started a national week of action called "the big boost", where it is making it as easy as possible to get the booster shot, with pop-up vaccination centres and extended opening hours.

Hawke's Bay DHB said boosters were the best way to fight Omicron and protect yourself and your whānau.

It was critical for everyone who could to get boosted in February.

If you are 18 and over and had your second vaccination at least three months ago, the DHB is encouraging you to get the booster as soon as possible.

Boosters help slow the spread of the virus, so more people can stay well, which helps free up hospitals for others who need care.

• Book online via www.BookMyVaccine.nz, visit a walk-in or drive-thru vaccination clinic, or call the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 8pm, 7 days a week).