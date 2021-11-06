Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: testing and vaccinations increase after positive Napier wastewater result

There was an increase of people getting tested for Covid-19 around Hawke's Bay over the weekend after the virus was detected in a Napier wastewater sample. Photo / NZME

There was an increase of people getting tested for Covid-19 around Hawke's Bay over the weekend after the virus was detected in a Napier wastewater sample. Photo / NZME

An increased number of people have been tested and vaccinated over the weekend, after a positive Covid-19 wastewater result was confirmed in Napier on Friday afternoon.

The results related to samples taken from Napier on November 3 and followed unexpected wastewater detections in Stratford and Gisborne.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said while the region waited for additional wastewater testing and results for Napier next week, ESR wastewater testing results for Hastings (taken on November 2) and Wairoa (taken on November 3) had come back negative.

"While this is positive news, for Hastings and Wairoa, we cannot be complacent as we know we all travel frequently between our cities and townships."

HBDHB medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said it was good to see increased Covid-19 testing and vaccinations over the weekend, but people mustn't be complacent. Photo / NZME

More than 500 Covid-19 tests were processed between Napier and Hastings on Saturday, when the country hit a new record with 206 community cases.

Vaccination drive-in clinics across the region had seen good numbers, he said.

While the number of tests was above average, Jones wanted to see higher numbers of tests done over the next few days.

"We can't rule out there being an active case of Covid in our community without everyone with even mild symptoms getting tested and found to be negative."

The region's testing booking system was working well with the ability to flex up and down, based on demand, he said.

"[On Sunday afternoon] the Napier Testing Centre had an additional testing capacity between 3pm and 5pm without the need to book.

"You can just drive or walk up and go through the un-booked testing lane."

More than 1500 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 across Hawke's Bay over the weekend, with those who got their first jab on Super Saturday now eligible for their second. Photo / NZME

‌

Vaccination statistics from Saturday showed more than 1500 people across the region had gotten either their first or second dose of the vaccine.

"It's great to see people rolling up their sleeves to get their first or second vaccination as we know this is our best protection against Covid-19.



"Anyone who was vaccinated for the first time on Super Saturday are now able to get their second vaccination from this weekend, with many people taking up that opportunity at the drive-in clinics."

He said it was important for people to "stay vigilant" by practising social distancing, wearing face coverings, using their Covid-19 tracer app and getting tested if unwell or meet the recently returned level 3 criteria.

To book a test by appointment, people can ring one of the numbers below:

Napier: 06 650 4000

Hastings: 06 281 2644

Wairoa: 06 838 8333

Central Hawke's Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said while residents might be concerned, the region was prepared. Photo / NZME

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise also encouraged people to get vaccinated following the virus being detected in the city's wastewater.

She said while residents were concerned, the region was prepared.

"It's really important we all do everything we can and play our part."

It follows two weeks after Napier Kmart was identified as a place of interest in relation to a traveller from Waikato who later tested positive for Covid-19.

There were no cases identified in the region nor positive wastewater results detected in the two weeks after.

Of the current positive detection, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said there are no MIQ facilities, or known Covid-19 cases self-isolating, in Napier or Gisborne.

That meant the positive tests could be from recently recovered cases returning to the region from MIQ who are shedding the virus, visitors to the region, or it could signal undetected cases in the community.

For a full list of vaccination clinics go to: http://www.ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf