Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Council seniors to go another round in Napier

3 minutes to read
Long-serving current Napier city councillor Keith Price will seek re-election at this year's Local Elections.

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

Longest-serving current Napier city councillors Maxine Boag and Keith Price will each seek re-election at this year's Local Elections.

Each was first elected in 2007 with the introduction of a new mixed full-city and wards

