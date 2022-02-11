Council seniors to go another round in Napier

Long-serving current Napier city councillor Keith Price will seek re-election at this year's Local Elections.

Each was first elected in 2007 with the introduction of a new mixed full-city and wards structure, of six councillors elected "at-large" and the other six from four wards.

Former schoolteacher Boag has throughout represented the Nelson Park Ward, incorporating Maraenui and parts of Marewa, Napier South, Onekawa, Pirimai and Te Awa, and strongly and successfully advocated for the abolition of the at-large voting which resulted in the establishment of the full-wards structure at the last election, when her ward members increased from two to four.

Businessman and ex-detective Price served two terms in the Onekawa-Tamatea Ward, and two as an at-large councillor, before standing successfully in 2019 in the Ahuriri Ward, which has two councillors and which he says is like four wards, with strong bases on "the hill", the coast and port suburb of Ahuriri, and Westshore and Bay View.

They have senior roles in the four full-council Standing Committee lead arms of the council structure, as established by Mayor Kirsten Wise when elected to the role to head a 12-person council with five new members in 2019, succeeding previous Mayor Bill Dalton, who had to stand down from duties suddenly after suffering a stroke earlier in the year.

Boag chairs the Napier People and Places Committee, and Price the Sustainable Napier Committee.

Prominent in opposition to the removal and demolition of state housing without adequate alternatives in the time of the 2008-2017 National-led Government, Boag has been recognised for full-on- community involvement and action.

Explaining why she is standing again, she said: "There's still work to do, especially for me as an advocate for the most vulnerable members of our community, be they older people, minority groups or those without a home.

"I've had a lot to do with bringing in our full-ward system , in reducing social harm from pokies, and on strengthening the community voice," she said.

"I love the work, have thoroughly enjoyed being part of Mayor Wise's team and look forward to seeking another term as a Nelson Park Ward councillor."

Price, who has had a long council involvement in the redevelopment of the Marine Parade profile post-Marineland, said he's enjoying his involvement with the communities of the Ahuriri Ward.

"I've enjoyed this Ward and lots of people have been asking me to stand again," he said.

Nominations for local councils are open to ratepayers and residents aged 18 or older by the close of the September 16-October 8 polls. Nominations open on July 15 and close on August 12.