Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Cook Islands Language week: Civil defence resource translated into 5 more languages

4 minutes to read
Cook Islands Language week was the launch of five new translations of Te Hīkoi a Rūaumoko - Rūaumoko's Walk, a picture book for children about earthquake and tsunami safety. Photo / Robert Johnson

Cook Islands Language week was the launch of five new translations of Te Hīkoi a Rūaumoko - Rūaumoko's Walk, a picture book for children about earthquake and tsunami safety. Photo / Robert Johnson

Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group is celebrating Cook Islands Language Week 2022 with the release of five new translations of an educational resource.

Te Hīkoi a Rūaumoko – Rūaumoko's Walk is a bilingual

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.