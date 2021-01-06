Contractor ready to handle a range of earthworks

D. Newton Contracting can handle a variety of earthworks.

Handling earthworks that are not on a big scale is the strength of digger/driver Dennis Newton of D. Newton Contracting. Dennis is available for emergency work such as blocked drains. He is versatile, able to go where other machines can't and tipping sideways or to the rear from his truck opens up possibilities.

Big covered yards were no problem for Dennis recently when he removed 32 truck loads of droppings.

Side tipping can come in handy.

Doing his own maintenance, such as arc-welding, keeps the price competitive.

Some of the jobs include power cable trenches, drain digging, regular trenches, driveways, moving metal, taking away soil, shaping a paddock, replacing drains, lifting gear (within reason), metalling cattle and sheep yards and carting metal short distances.

Dennis can cart lime for lifestyle blocks with horses - the horses like walking on lime.

Shaping tracks when they get cut out is not a problem. Slips in winter can be moved when big machines can't get in there due to slipping.

"My digger only takes up half the track," says Dennis.

Based in Makuri, Dennis travels the Tararua District to places such as Dannevirke, Weber, Pongaroa, Kaitawa and Woodville. He can take sand and metal to a job.

Installing a water tank? Dennis can form a platform, even if it's on uneven ground and spread sand to suit.

"You'd be amazed at the different jobs I perform - filling in holes, preparation work for pavers - it's endless really."

Cleaning up backyards is Dennis's forte - he can remove and dispose of concrete or plant material from sites. He can prepare house sites and building sites.

"Around 70-80 per cent of jobs require the use of a truck for moving material or bringing in material - gravel, lime, soil. My truck is very manoeuvrable. It has rear tipping and either-side tipping options. Being able to side tip is a good feature."

Overall this is a winning combination, with a versatile digger, truck and driver. Dennis offers good pricing and prompt service.

"Nobody wants to be doing manual work digging and back-filling," says Dennis.

■ To book in a job phone Dennis on (06) 376 3901 or 027 363 1984. If he is busy digging, email: makuridennis@gmail.com