A group of six prisoners aged 17-19 climbed onto the roof of the Hawkes Bay Regional Prison Youth Unit on August 1, where they remained in a standoff for almost 24 hours. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's youth inmates continue to be housed either outside the region or in an adult section of Hawke's Bay Regional Prison due to the ongoing closure of the prison's youth unit.

The unit has been closed since the start of August due to damage from a standoff with six teenage prisoners.

At 2.30pm on August 1, the group (aged 17-19) climbed onto the roof of the unit and were seen throwing objects at riot squad members before eventually coming back down nearly 23 hours later.

More than two months on, a time period for when it will reopen has still yet to be determined.

Chief custodial officer Neil Beales said that during the period of the standoff the group caused "considerable" damage to the unit, which meant it was not appropriate or safe to accommodate prisoners until it was repaired.

"Due to the unique security and operating features of our prison environment, assessments are ongoing. At this stage, the exact cost and timeframe of any repairs is yet to be determined," he said.

He said most of the 27 youth offenders that were housed in the unit at the time of the incident have been moved to sites across the country, with some now housed in a separate adult unit within HBRP.

The Department of Corrections is unable to say at this stage what the cost or timeframe for repairs to the Youth Unit is, but the damage has been described as "considerable". Photo / NZME

"There are a small number of young men that have been moved to an adult unit in HBRP. They are being managed separately from the adult prison population."

He said the Department of Corrections was ensuring that the inmates were able to maintain contact with friends and family.

"We are ensuring any men moved continue to maintain contact with family and friends through phone calls, AVL where available, and postal, courier and email communication in line with our legally privileged correspondence/documents processes."

Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis said the decision to move the youth was made for safety reasons, and it was not appropriate to place people in the Youth Unit until the repairs were made.

"I have sought assurances from Corrections that the needs of these young people are being looked after," Davis said.