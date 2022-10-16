Connor Anderson wins New Zealand boxing title

Connor with his coaches Adam Jones, Tony Mansill and Adam's daughter Remi.

It was a massive week for Dannevirke's Connor Anderson and team BAMS Boxing at the Boxing New Zealand National Championships held in Whanganui between October 5 and 8, coming away with three wins out of three fights to take the under-70kg NZ title.

We are always super proud of Connor, win or lose, as he always puts 100 per cent into training and in the ring but it wasn't an easy road to the title as he had to watch his eating and fluid intake to stay just under the 70kg mark on all of the three days. This can take out a lot of energy.

Connor Anderson with his NZ Boxing Championship under-70kg title.

Connor's division had eight entries from all over New Zealand, meaning there were three tough fights in three days, starting with the quarter-finals, then the semifinals and then the final.

It is hard on the body, especially since Connor had not experienced fights in a row like this recently, but he showed some real heart and toughness in the last bout to take the tournament out.

Connor's first bout was a big confidence booster, as he won in the second round with a solid flurry of heavy punches landing, leading to the referee putting a stop to the fight.

His second bout was a bit tougher, going all three rounds and comfortably winning on points.

Connor's third bout was the big final, against a very skilled boxer, Dayton Kawau, to whom he had lost twice earlier in the year. We knew we had to box smart and land clean, get in, get out tactics. He did that and more, to take a close split decision for the under-70kg Junior New Zealand title 2022.

It is time to relax for a bit now for Connor and enjoy his time as a champ once again, his hard work and dedication have paid off.

Big things lie ahead next year as we will look to fundraise to take Connor to the Australian Golden Gloves and another South Island trip, as well as travelling around the North island competing.