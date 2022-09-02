Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Confronting reality of a photo of Māori waiting near the shore in Napier

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Pai Mārire prisoners wait on a sloping hill by the Napier shore in 1865. Photo / Hawke's Bay Museums Trust Ruawharo Tā-ū-Rangi

Pai Mārire prisoners wait on a sloping hill by the Napier shore in 1865. Photo / Hawke's Bay Museums Trust Ruawharo Tā-ū-Rangi

A photo taken on a sloping hill near the Napier coast in 1865, is a rare window into one of the most confronting parts of Aotearoa's past, writes Te Hira Henderson.

In the MTG Kuru exhibition is a photo of Hauhau, a movement set up in response to Pākehā confiscation of land.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.