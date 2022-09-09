Community heroes recognised at Civic Awards in Twin Cities

So long ago - Mark Cleary as retiring principal of Napier's William Colenso College in 2008. He's now received a Civic Award for his continued work advocating for youth. Photo / NZME

It takes a special kind of person to willingly commit their precious time and energy to improve the community they live in.

One such individual, according to a Napier City Council media release, is Mark Cleary who on Wednesday was awarded The Civic Award for Meritorious Contribution to the Napier community.

It recognises in particular his continued advocacy for the wellbeing of young people, still going more than a decade after the end of his formal career as a teacher and school principal.

Appointed to the staff of Colenso High School in Napier in 1991, he became principal in 1998 and oversaw its merger with neighbouring Wycliffe Intermediate School and the joint relaunch as William Colenso College in 2004.

He remained as principal until retiring from the position in 2008, and while many assumed the teaching career was over, Cleary was for a short time acting principal at girls school Woodford House in 2010.

He has since served other roles in the education field, but is also secretary of social reform platform the Napier Pilot City Trust and has organised its recent annual Unity Week forums.

"Solutions lie within communities and this has been reinforced for me with the development work I have been involved with," he says.

"The only way for initiatives to be successful is to build capacity from within."

Cleary was one of seven honoured at the 2022 Napier City Council Citizens' Civic Awards Ceremony at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

The others are Heather Brown, Graeme Findlay, Keith James, Jenny Too, Tofilau Talalalei Taufale, and Isabel Wood.

The organisations the seven volunteers are associated with also include the Multicultural Association Hawke's Bay, Bay Independent Hockey Club, the Hawke's Bay Seafarers' Welfare Centre, Mahana, Grey Power Napier, Taradale Senior Citizens' Association, USO Bike Ride, and St Joseph's Māori Girls College.

Hastings District Council held its Civic Awards last month, recognising 20 individuals who had given back to the community, helping improve and enrich the lives of others.

The annual Hastings District Council Civic Honours Awards took place at Functions on Hastings at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the awards was one of the most important and anticipated civic events in the council calendar.

This year's recipients were:

Mohinder Singh Nagra – Heavily involved in the Sikh community and temple in Hastings

Marion and Mike Shakespeare – Long-time Nourished for Nil volunteers

Leah Baterbonia – Hawke's Bay Filipino community mentor

Sayeed Ahmed – A founding member of the Bangladesh Association of New Zealand

Kane Koko – A champion of the Pakipaki community

Owen 'Jerry' Hapuku – Jerry has spent 45 years in voluntary roles throughout Kahungunu, Hawke's Bay and Heretaunga districts generously sharing his knowledge of kaupapa Māori

Vivien (Viv) Brown – Involved with Hastings Lions for many years, Vic was also instrumental in creating and continues to organise the annual Young Achievers event

Traci Tuimaseve – Traci is a highly respected member of the Flaxmere community who volunteers his time

Ruiha Tiakina Erueti Woodward (Nanny Nana) – Ruiha is a long-standing advocate of the kōhanga reo movement

Christina McBeth – One of the co-founders of the food rescue project Nourished for Nil

Lara Ventura – A dynamic chair of the Philippine community of Hawke's Bay

Ross Webb – The sport of rowing, both local and national, has benefitted hugely from the countless voluntary hours Ross has given

Julie Hart – Julie has volunteered both locally and nationally for Women's Refuge since she first started with Hastings Women's Refuge in 1994

Edward 'Joe' Simmons – Joe has dedicated more than 50 years to the Maraekākaho Volunteer Fire Brigade

Barbara Walker – Lead chaplain at Hawke's Bay Hospital from 2009 to 2021

Ave Faka'osi – After spending years volunteering to support Pasifika learner drivers to gain their licence, Ave has now shaped and delivers a targeted drivers licence initiative

Ron Wilkins – Long service with Grey Power

Tofilau Talaleli Taufale – Tofilau has provided passionate leadership and worked tirelessly for the Pasifika community

Kevin Hodges – For 23 years Kevin has contributed to the community through fighting rural fires