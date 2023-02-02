Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Comet Hut restoration: Wāhine prepare to helicopter Bay treasure to new riverside location

Hawkes Bay Today
By Mitchell Hageman
3 mins to read
Backcountry Trust wāhine Sarah Millar (left), Corine Pontbriand and Emma Martindale take a break while working on the new track.

Backcountry Trust wāhine Sarah Millar (left), Corine Pontbriand and Emma Martindale take a break while working on the new track.

A team of wāhine volunteers are turning a vandalised hut in the Hawke’s Bay bush into a riverside gem - by helicoptering it to a new location and then renovating it.

Spearheaded by the Backcountry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today