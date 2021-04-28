'Come home safely' message spreads at workers' memorial day in Napier

Karen Barnes, whose partner died after a construction site mishap in the Napier CBD in 2013, speaking at the 2021 International Workers Day Memorial commemoration in Napier. Photo / Supplied

A Workers Memorial Day commemoration in Napier today had possibly a record turnout, but drew calls for WorkSafe's "Come home safely" message to be spread much wider among employers and workers.

The event was heavily supported by Napier Port, with port operations suspended to enable as many staff to attend as possible, chief executive Todd Dawson and general manager container operations Kia Zia both speaking, and board chairman Alasdair MacLeod and other board members were among well over 100 people gathered on the grass reserve beside the Napier Seafarer's Centre, off Marine Parade.

The gathering also included family of at least six people who died as a result of workplace incidents, with a showing of retired watersiders a particular tribute to port staff who have died or been seriously injured.

A tree on the reserve also commemorates a port worker who died in 2005 and whose family was also represented at the gathering.

Dawson said later Port Napier welcomes the interest of employers and others not from the Port "joining-in".

"This is driven by the workforce and the unions, but we fully support it and take this very seriously," he said. "Ports are inherently dangerous places, and when it bites it bites hard."

"We haven't had a fatality at the Port for 15-16 years, but there have been injuries ... they can happen," he said.

"We have to minimise the chances of it happening. The last thing I would want to ever have to do is to go and tell a mother, son or daughter that Dad isn't coming home tonight."