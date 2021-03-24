Colour and character at Tararua Bird Club Table Show

Some of the gorgeous yellow Canaries on display in 2019.

By Dave Murdoch

Ross Simmons loves being a bird breeder, which has been his serious hobby for the past six years. He has a number of aviaries on his property and houses birds as different as parakeets and finches, canaries and quail.

His life is organised into a routine of daily feeding, weekly cleaning and observation, seasonal breeding and bird shows. For him there is an excitement when the chicks are hatched, sex determined and colours revealed as their feathers colour up. Another highlight is when he puts his best against other top birds in a show.

Ross Simmons, President of the Tararua Bird Show, displays some of his colour-fed Canaries in his aviary at home.

So it is that he looks forward to the first table show of the season, which his club hosts, on Sunday April 4 at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds, Produce Hall.

About 250-300 birds will be on show including canaries both natural and colour fed, finches of all the varieties from zebra to gloucester, budgerigars of every colour, parrots, British birds and many others.

Breeders from throughout the southern North Island will bring their best up-and-coming birds to get them used to a bird show before the serious competitive season starts. Many birds take time to settle in a small show cage after the freedom of the aviary.

They will be judged on Sunday and even that is a learning experience for beginners thrust into the role of judge.

There will also be 100-150 birds for sale.

The show is open to the public from 1-3pm and entry is free. There are four raffles to help defray costs.