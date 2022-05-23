Mammoth Signs instal Waimārama Schools' new sign debuting the school's new visual identity. Photo / Supplied

In 2020, Waimārama School connected with the beach town community, conducting a survey asking for feedback on the school and its role.

Waimārama principal Whaea Esther Geerlings said a common theme was a desire for the school to be more visible within the community.

People also said they want the school to engage more with the community and with other schools.

It was decided the school would work on updating its visual identity.

Whaea Esther said that within the new logo, the school wanted to highlight the need for road safety in the area.

As part of developing the logo, Waimārama School tamariki gathered under the walnut tree to talk about what they would like to see.

The pupils wanted a logo representing Motu o Kura, the iconic island of Waimārama beach. They also wanted their logo to have the three Kaitiaki of Motu o Kura: the sky, the sea and the land.

Other ideas the tamariki wanted to incorporate were the school's walnut tree, their tupuna and a Pikachu Pokeball.

However, the teachers wanted a more professional logo, nurturing and child friendly, representing the rich Māori heritage of Waimārama and the sustainability and growth focus of the community.

The school's extension art group of students brought more inspiration with bubbles, waves and koru designs.

School parent and local artist Euan Whaanga sat down with the students and captured the children's design concepts into one piece of Toi Māori art that he donated to the school.

Tania Boshier-Jones, the owner of electric Turtle Design, then refined the kaitiaki concepts pulling together the school's new visual identity.

Mammoth Signs produced and installed Waimārama School's new sign two weeks ago, the principal saying it did a great job with the reflective paua detailing.

Whaea Esther said, "We now have a school image that is uniquely ours, made by us for us and loved by us."

The principal said it had taken a year and a half to refine the design, with constant collaboration.

Along with the new logo, the school community had wondered if uniforms would highlight the presence and activity of the Waimārama school tamariki, Whaea Esther said.

The school, which currently has no uniform, asked for the opinions of parents, students and staff on visual identity and the possibility of uniforms in the future. In response 80 per cent of whānau, 96 per cent of students and 83 per cent of staff wanted their school to have a stronger visual identity and a uniform.

The school now has uniforms in the pipeline, along with health and safety signage, school van signs, billboards with road safety messages and an upgrade to the school's publications and documents - all aimed at keeping children safe and showing the world how connected and engaged Waimārama children are.