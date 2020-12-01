Clive River dredging on course to start in February 2021

Dredging is on course to begin in the Clive River in February next year, depending on resource consent, in an attempt to allow for further recreational usage. Photo / File

The Clive River is on course to be dredged early next year, depending on resource consent, in an attempt to allow for further recreational usage.

The river, which spans 33km, is dredged approximately every 10 years.

Until 1969, the lower Clive River was part of the Ngaruroro River, before it was diverted down a new channel, which helped stop frequent flooding in the area.

This resulted in a drastic change of flow pattern in the lower Clive River, which subsequently led to a build-up of silt over the riverbed.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council asset manager Martina Groves said the dredging would take around three months in total and will remove sediment in the river.

"The Clive River is valued by the whole community and used by lots of people.

"It's important that the river is deep enough for recreational use and can continue to protect the community from flooding."

The dredging will cover a total of 1200 metres – from the river mouth to above the Clive Bridge, says Groves.

"Around 50,000 cubic metres of sediment will be dredged and disposed of out to sea.

"Through the consenting process we carry out, we will notify the public of the consent application in December. If the consent application is accepted, dredging will begin in February 2021."

Dredging at the Clive River was first carried out in 1997 and most recently in 2009.

Groves said part of the dredging phase will involve environmental monitoring and looking at the effect the sediment is having when moved to the sea.

"Studies we've already done show that the environmental impact is minimal, but we want to make sure of this, so we will be checking as we go.

"We've been talking with tangata whenua and river users over the last few years about the dredging, and will continue engaging with them through this process."

She said the dredging is made more difficult by a number of factors including cost, availability of the only dredge in New Zealand, the spawning season for wildlife in the river and recreational use.

The dredging of the river forms part of HBRC's management of rivers to protect the community from flooding and to manage the wildlife and biodiversity habitat that the river supports.