Classy lineup of Frizzell poll dorsets off to market at Stortford Lodge

Veteran farmer John Frizzell, whose Kiloran poll dorset ram sale will be held at Stortford Lodge next Thursday. Photo / Doug Laing

It's fair to say John Frizzell loves his sheep, which is why, at the age of 83 and having lost a leg quite some years ago, he' still farming them.

Although now living on what might be called a lifestyle block in St George's Rd, between Hastings and Havelock North, he still travels 45 minutes most days he can to help running the stock at Hautope Rd, Tamumu, east of Waipawa, where he'd farmed since 1967.

The pride and joy is the poll dorset stud he established with ewes he bought from leading Tasmanian breeder Lyle Stuart in 1971, which for a bit of time-compassing was the year New Zealand horse Silver Knight won the Melbourne Cup, and the touring British and Irish Lions rugby side won a four-test series in New Zealand against the All Blacks.

It was followed by sheep from South Australian breeder Allen Day and keeping up pretty good efforts has become his own trademark, which are still bring results for Frizzell 49 years later, in his annual Kiloran Ram Sale, which will be held next Thursday at Stortford Lodge, Hastings.

Formerly held in the Hawke's Bay A and P Society sheep pavilion at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana, until the pens and gates were removed in 2011, the sale starts at 3pm with 80 poll dorsets and 30 poll dorset-texel crosses.

"With regard to the extreme climatic conditions of the past year it is very pleasing to see the results," he says.

Top-weight early drafts had been killed and lambs by the Kiloran rams had been to the forefront at Stortford Lodge, where what he says was an exceptional" line topped the sale.

"The selection of top growth-rate sires over 20 years is proving that this influence is available in Kiloran rams," he said. "With a no-pampering programme for the ewes and minimal dosing of our ewe lambs constitution is outstanding, with rams lasting many seasons."

"With top growth-rate ram selection, rigorous culling for constitution and worm resilience through minimal dosing of replacement ewes Lambs we offer an impressive lineup of rams for sale this year," he said.

Bred and reared on medium coastal hill country, under natural conditions, all the rams are vet-tested and guaranteed.