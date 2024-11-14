Advertisement
Christmas Cheer Appeal seeks donations for families in need

By Rafaella Melo
Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Napier Christmas Cheer co-ordinator Hellene Overend helps unload donations. Last year, the initiative provided parcels for 1111 families across Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

With the holidays approaching, traditional Christmas Cheer Appeals in Napier and Hastings are preparing to support thousands of less fortunate people.

The programmes have been running for 48 years and collect gift donations for Hawke’s Bay’s children, families and individuals.

The goal is to make Christmas a special time for 600 whānau in the Hastings district and about 500 for Napier, but organisers need people to put their hands up to perform.

In 2023, the initiative provided parcels for 1111 families across Hawke’s Bay.

“Thanks to all those who generously donate,” said Hellene Overend, the co-ordinator for Napier City’s Christmas Cheer Appeal.

She acknowledged that 2024 has been “a tough year” for businesses and suggested they try a group effort, with staff collection boxes for those who may find individual donations challenging.

“Individually, they may feel their donations are not very much, but when a few people get together, the results have a huge impact on donations,” she said.

Hastings Christmas Cheer co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud said there were many ways to help. From teenagers to family and elderly people, the gifts can benefit everyone.

Suggested items include outdoor sports gear, beach towels, picnic blankets, art or craft kits, toiletries, books, board games, beach bags and backpacks.

Reyngoud said non-perishable food items were always gratefully received and more festive treats were also welcomed, adding a special touch.

While gifts were essential, cash donations were also “desperately” needed, Overend said.

While Hawke’s Bay Today is no longer a collection point, donations can be dropped off at:

Napier – Mitre 10, Taradale Library, Napier Library, Napier City Council Customer Services.

Hastings – Hastings, Flaxmere and Havelock North Libraries.

