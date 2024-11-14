Napier Christmas Cheer co-ordinator Hellene Overend helps unload donations. Last year, the initiative provided parcels for 1111 families across Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier Christmas Cheer co-ordinator Hellene Overend helps unload donations. Last year, the initiative provided parcels for 1111 families across Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

With the holidays approaching, traditional Christmas Cheer Appeals in Napier and Hastings are preparing to support thousands of less fortunate people.

The programmes have been running for 48 years and collect gift donations for Hawke’s Bay’s children, families and individuals.

The goal is to make Christmas a special time for 600 whānau in the Hastings district and about 500 for Napier, but organisers need people to put their hands up to perform.

In 2023, the initiative provided parcels for 1111 families across Hawke’s Bay.

“Thanks to all those who generously donate,” said Hellene Overend, the co-ordinator for Napier City’s Christmas Cheer Appeal.