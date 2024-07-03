Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Chocolate fish are goners - Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
The tasty chocolate fish could soon become an endangered species. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

The tasty chocolate fish could soon become an endangered species. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

Of course suppliers must respond to lack of demand and changing customer preferences but it’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today