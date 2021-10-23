Chilly start to Dannevirke market day

It was a bit of a chilly start to the Dannevirke market day.
It took a little while for people to arrive, thanks to the cool temperature but it wasn't long before business at the stalls began to pick up.
Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe said it was a good turnout nonetheless with quite a few people coming in from out of town.
He said people had been behaving themselves.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Some stallholders said the number of stalls was slightly fewer than in previous years but that could have been because of all the uncertainty over Covid.
Some events for Spring Festival had been postponed or cancelled due to uncertainty over Covid alert levels.
However, the market was still able to go ahead.
Next weekend will be the garden ramble, with nine gardens to explore.