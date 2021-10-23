Chilly start to Dannevirke market day

Shoppers browse the various stalls along High Street. Photo / Leanne Warr

Shoppers browse the various stalls along High Street. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was a bit of a chilly start to the Dannevirke market day.

MP for Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty came along to the market day to talk to people in the electorate. Photo / Leanne Warr

It took a little while for people to arrive, thanks to the cool temperature but it wasn't long before business at the stalls began to pick up.

Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe said it was a good turnout nonetheless with quite a few people coming in from out of town.

Neave Beale was helping her mum Claire to man their stall selling novelty soaps. Claire opened up her shop Embathe just before lockdown. Photo / Leanne Warr

He said people had been behaving themselves.

Some stallholders said the number of stalls was slightly fewer than in previous years but that could have been because of all the uncertainty over Covid.

Donna Pikari and Elaine Weber from the Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers club demonstrate spinning. Photo / Leanne Warr

Some events for Spring Festival had been postponed or cancelled due to uncertainty over Covid alert levels.

Thomas Kamura and Peter Tairea entertain passersby. Photo / Leanne Warr

However, the market was still able to go ahead.

Ian Barnett and Dennis Wakeley brought along toys and various items made in the Dannevirke Menz Shed. Photo / Leanne Warr

Next weekend will be the garden ramble, with nine gardens to explore.