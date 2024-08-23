It’s among the hottest property in town – but it’s also a chiller.
A chiller on a trailer belonging to an Esk Valley marae devastated in Cyclone Gabrielle have been stolen.
The items disappeared on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, along with a barbecue trailer. All were taken from Petane Marae’s wellness centre in McDonald St, near McLean Park.
A marae trustee said it was “a blow on top of a blow”. The marae is using the centre while it continues to sort out cyclone insurance and damages.
The barbecue trailer was discovered by police visiting a Marewa address on Thursday, but the chiller and trailer are still missing, a police spokesperson confirmed on Friday.