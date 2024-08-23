Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Chiller stolen from marae devastated in Cyclone Gabrielle

Doug Laing
By
Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
It’s among the hottest property in town – but it’s also a chiller.

A chiller on a trailer belonging to an Esk Valley marae devastated in Cyclone Gabrielle have been stolen.

The items disappeared on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, along with a barbecue trailer. All were taken from Petane Marae’s wellness centre in McDonald St, near McLean Park.

A marae trustee said it was “a blow on top of a blow”. The marae is using the centre while it continues to sort out cyclone insurance and damages.

The barbecue trailer was discovered by police visiting a Marewa address on Thursday, but the chiller and trailer are still missing, a police spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The marae chairperson posted in a message to hapū calling for members to “keep an eye out for it”.

Police are understood to be investigating a suspicious vehicle in the McDonald St area, along with how the barbecue trailer got to Marewa.

It’s not the first time chillers have been stolen in Napier.

Three years ago, three trailers stocked with beer vanished. The trailers were full in readiness for a McLean Park rugby match.

