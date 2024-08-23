In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Health NZ in the firing line, bowel cancer screening concern, and new Mpox variant spreads to Asia.

It’s among the hottest property in town – but it’s also a chiller.

A chiller on a trailer belonging to an Esk Valley marae devastated in Cyclone Gabrielle have been stolen.

The items disappeared on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, along with a barbecue trailer. All were taken from Petane Marae’s wellness centre in McDonald St, near McLean Park.

A marae trustee said it was “a blow on top of a blow”. The marae is using the centre while it continues to sort out cyclone insurance and damages.

The barbecue trailer was discovered by police visiting a Marewa address on Thursday, but the chiller and trailer are still missing, a police spokesperson confirmed on Friday.